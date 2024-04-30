Diaz (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts across one inning.

Diaz spoiled Luis Severino's eight-inning gem, allowing a double to Mike Tauchman and a two-run home run to Christopher Morel in the final frame to put the Cubs ahead 3-1, where the score would remain. The loss was Diaz's first true blemish of the campaign, being a perfect 4-for-4 in save chances with no prior losses. His ERA jumped from 0.93 to 2.53 following Monday's contest and his WHIP sits at 0.94 through 10.2 innings.