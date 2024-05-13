Diaz (1-1) secured the win over Alanta on Sunday, tossing a perfect ninth frame while striking out a batter.

Diaz entered to begin the ninth with the Mets trailing 3-2 and wound up with the win thanks to a Brandon Nimmo two-run walk off homer in the bottom of the inning. He's bounced back with a save and a win in his last two outings after allowing three runs in his previous four innings. He's also struck out at least one batter in all 15 of his appearances thus far. For the year, Diaz owns a 2.30 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB in 15.2 innings.