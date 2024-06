Diaz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Diaz threw 21 pitches during his mound session, and manager Carlos Mendoza said afterward that there is a good chance the 30-year-old reliever begins a rehab assignment in the minors Thursday. It's unclear how many minor-league reps the Mets will give their star closer, but the fact Diaz is already able to begin an assignment likely signals that he will only require a minimum-length stint on the IL.