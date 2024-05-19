Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Diaz's bullpen role will be more "fluid" for the near future, Paige Leckie of MLB.comreports.

The 30-year-old surrendered four runs in his third blown save of the season Saturday and admitted that his confidence is down with seven runs allowed in his past three outings, so the Mets won't rely on him to be their primary closer for a bit. Diaz is still viewed as the club's closer long term but is now likely to see some lower-leverage work in an attempt to get him back on track. Adam Ottavino and Reed Garrett are the likely candidates to step in for save chances in the meantime.