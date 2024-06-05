Diaz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Brooklyn on Thursday.

Diaz threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and has now been cleared to test things out in a game setting. He is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list on June 11 when the Mets return home from London. Barring a setback, Diaz should be ready to go that day. Whether he is used as the closer right away upon his return is unclear, as Diaz's struggles prior to getting hurt had led to him sharing save chances with others.