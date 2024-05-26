Diaz gave up a run on two hits and struck out one in the ninth inning Saturday, blowing his fourth save of the season in a 7-2 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

After the right-hander tossed a scoreless inning and recorded a hold Friday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave Diaz another shot at closing with the team clinging to a 2-1 lead. He couldn't get the job done, giving up two singles with a stolen base in between to tie the game before Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Walker combined for a disastrous 10th inning. Diaz has blown three straight save chances and four of five since May 5, stumbling to an 11.05 ERA in 7.1 innings over that stretch despite an 11:3 K:BB. Diaz last had struggles like this in 2019 and was eventually able to find his form again, but the Mets will be hard-pressed to use him in high-leverage spots until he shows some consistency.