Mets manager Carlos Mendoz said Tuesday that Diaz (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Diaz is done with his rehab assignment after making two scoreless appearances with High-A Brooklyn. However, the Mets will wait a couple more days before returning the reliever to the active roster. Mendoza didn't divulge plans for Diaz's immediate role, but he should serve as the club's closer sooner rather than later. Diaz has been out since late May with a right shoulder impingement.