Diaz sat 93-95 mph with his fastball during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, according to the stadium radar gun, and Statcast has him averaging 95.7 mph with his four-seamer this spring, his lowest mark since 2020, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stadium guns aren't always reliable, and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says he isn't concerned -- he indicated after Wednesday's outing that the closer had hit 97 mph in a back-field game recently. Still, Diaz's velocity has been on the decline since his 2023 ACL surgery, and he averaged 99 mph the spring prior to that injury. If the 30-year-old right-hander has lost some of his heat, he'll need to compensate with better control -- his 9.3 percent walk rate last season was his highest mark since 2020. Even if he can't regain his elite form or consistent triple-digit fastball, Diaz is still locked in as the Mets' closer.