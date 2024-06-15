Diaz gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Padres.

A leadoff single by Jurickson Profar and a stolen base by pinch runner Jose Azocar created another nervous ninth for the Mets, but Diaz buckled down after that and fanned Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth to preserve the win. Diaz's velocity appears to be all the way back -- his fastest pitch Friday hit 100 mph -- and he's looked to be in just about peak form in two appearances since recovering from a shoulder impingement. The 30-year-old right-hander is just 6-for-10 in converting save chances in 2024, but as long as he's healthy he should be locked in as the Mets' closer.