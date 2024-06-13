The Mets reinstated Diaz (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Diaz has been on the injured list since late May due to a right shoulder impingement. He fired two shutout innings with High-A Brooklyn during a rehab assignment, and manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that the Mets will make Diaz their lone closer once again after the team had used a committee approach during the early portion of the season. The 30-year-old righty currently owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.25 WHIP alongside a 30:7 K:BB through 20 innings on the year and has converted five of his nine save opportunities.