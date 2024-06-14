Diaz (2-1) struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Thursday to pick up the win over the Marlins.

The right-hander looked good in his first appearance since May 25, topping out at 99.6 mph with his fastball. Diaz had been on the IL with a shoulder impingement before being activated Thursday, but he hadn't been his usual dominant self even before getting shut down -- so far in 2024 he has a 16.7 percent whiff rate, one of the lowest marks of his career and a massive drop from the 25.2 percent rate he delivered last year. While his results were impressive Thursday, Diaz managed only two swinging strikes on 15 pitches, suggesting that he may not be fully back in form yet.