Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Diaz (shoulder) will immediately become the team's closer upon his activation from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Diaz had been part of a committee at closer for the Mets prior to landing on the IL with a right shoulder impingement in late May. However, Mendoza is now ready to restore Diaz to his old role beginning with Thursday's contest against the Marlins. Diaz is 4-for-9 in save chances this season, holding a 5.40 ERA and 30:7 K:BB over 20 innings.