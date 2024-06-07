Diaz (shoulder) said after his rehab appearance with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday that he will get one more rehab outing Sunday before being activated from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday or Thursday, SNY reports.

Diaz allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning for Brooklyn in his first rehab appearance. The reliever was pleased with his performance, saying after the game that his fastball had "new life" and his slider felt "great." Diaz is on track to return to the Mets' bullpen next week, although it's not clear whether he will serve as the team's closer right away.