Diaz blew the save Sunday against NYM, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts over one inning.

Diaz was tagged for a solo home run by Randy Arozarena in the ninth frame, his second long ball allowed in three appearances. Diaz hasn't generated a save since April 15 and is now 4-for-5 on save chances this season with an overall ERA of 2.63 through 13.2 innings.