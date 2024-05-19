Diaz allowed four runs on four hits while recording just one out in Saturday's loss to the Marlins.

The Mets handed the ball to Diaz with a four-run advantage in the bottom of the ninth inning. He permitted a leadoff double and watched that run come around on a one-out single. Another single put two runners on and Josh Bell cashed them and himself in when he sent a ball 428 feet to center field for a three-run homer. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza pulled Diaz at that point. While this didn't officially go down as a blown save, it continued an ugly stretch for Diaz, who has allowed 10 runs over his last eight appearances covering 8.1 frames. When asked after the game about a potential change at closer, Mendoza didn't dismiss it, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. Diaz himself even said he'd be open to working in low-leverage spots for a while as he tries to get back on track. If Mendoza does opt to switch things up, Reed Garrett and Adam Ottavino look to be the top candidates to step in at closer.