Diaz blew the save Monday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He had one strikeout over one inning.

Diaz looked extremely unsettled Monday night, issuing his first free passes since April 20, ending a streak of eight walk-free innings. Even more indicative of his unsteady control, the Mets closer allowed the tying run to score by beaning Alec Bohm with the bases loaded. Despite the ugly outing Monday, Diaz is cemented as the Mets closer with his ERA standing at 3.24 over 16.2 innings.