Diaz blew the save Thursday against Philadelphia, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts over one inning.

Diaz inherited a one-run lead for the bottom of the ninth but didn't convert his sixth save of 2024. Instead, Diaz walked Brandon Marsh and then allowed Marsh to reach second on a wild pitch before Bryson Stott hit an RBI single to send the game into extras. Diaz has blown three of his last four save chances and has allowed six runs over his last eight innings.