Diaz earned a save against the Cardinals on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz blew his first save of the season Sunday against Tampa Bay, but he went right back to work with the Mets holding a one-run ninth-inning lead a day later. The star closer didn't falter this time, retiring all three batters he faced on 11 pitches. The save was Diaz's fifth of the campaign and his first since April 15.