Diaz picked up the save Monday against the Pirates. He pitched one shutout inning, allowing no hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Diaz posted his second save in as many days, using 18 pitches to close out the Pirates. The 30-year-old reliever bounced back Monday to fire a scoreless inning after yielding a home run Sunday. Diaz has returned to his role as an elite closer with a 1.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:2 KK:BB over his first seven innings.