Diaz gave up one unearned run during the ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 victory over Cincinnati. He struck out one batter and walked one.

After missing all of last season due to a torn right patellar tendon he suffered during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Diaz was able to convert on his first save opportunity of 2024. The 30-year-old closer remains perfect with a 0.00 ERA through four appearances on the year and boasts a 6:1 K:BB through four innings.