Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Scoops up 33rd save Tuesday
Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to notch his 33rd save of the season in a 6-3 win over the A's.
He's had his struggles this season, but Diaz now hasn't blown a save since late July, converting his last 15 opportunities. The 23-year-old's 12.0 K/9 this year is elite, but he'll need to improve on his 4.5 BB/9 and 1.4 HR/9 if he's going to take another step forward in 2018.
