Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Could be sidelined for a month
Ramirez (shoulder) could be sidelined for a month, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ramirez landed on the disabled list Tuesday with a right teres major strain. He picked up the injury during a recent bullpen session, and as a result will be shut down from throwing for a couple weeks. Wade LeBlanc is starting in his place Thursday, though it's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation until Ramirez is healthy or if the team will turn elsewhere after Thursday's spot start.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Diagnosed with shoulder strain•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Heads to DL•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Allows five solo home runs Friday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...