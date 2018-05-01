Ramirez (shoulder) could be sidelined for a month, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ramirez landed on the disabled list Tuesday with a right teres major strain. He picked up the injury during a recent bullpen session, and as a result will be shut down from throwing for a couple weeks. Wade LeBlanc is starting in his place Thursday, though it's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation until Ramirez is healthy or if the team will turn elsewhere after Thursday's spot start.