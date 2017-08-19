Ramirez (5-4) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Friday against the Rays.

Ramirez was staked to a three-run lead in the first inning, and easily coasted to his fifth win of the season. After struggling in his first two outings with the Mariners, he's now held opponents to just one earned run over his last 12 innings to lower his ERA from 5.10 to 4.52. His 1.15 WHIP seems to indicate that he easily could have a strong finish to the season. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Braves.