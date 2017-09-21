Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Roughed up by Rangers on Wednesday
Hernandez (5-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, surrendering six runs (five earned) on only two hits and three walks while striking out four.
Encouragingly, he was perfect through the first three innings, but the wheels came off in the fourth as the first five Rangers reached base and Hernandez exited with the bases loaded, only to watch Andrew Albers serve up a grand slam to Rougned Odor in his place. King Felix will take a 4.57 ERA into his next start Monday in Oakland.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Could see three more starts before season's end•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Pitches well in Thursday's return•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Officially activated prior to Thursday start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To return from disabled list Thursday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Sim game set for Friday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To throw sim game Friday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...