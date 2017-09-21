Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Roughed up by Rangers on Wednesday

Hernandez (5-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, surrendering six runs (five earned) on only two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Encouragingly, he was perfect through the first three innings, but the wheels came off in the fourth as the first five Rangers reached base and Hernandez exited with the bases loaded, only to watch Andrew Albers serve up a grand slam to Rougned Odor in his place. King Felix will take a 4.57 ERA into his next start Monday in Oakland.