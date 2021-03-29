Hernandez (elbow) opted out of his minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday and became a free agent, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After joining the Orioles for camp as a non-roster invitee, Hernandez appeared to be tracking toward a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but an elbow injury suffered two weeks ago scuttled those plans. Though Hernandez has since resumed throwing off a mound, he apparently wasn't interested in sticking around at the Orioles' alternate training site to complete his rehab program. Once healthy, Hernandez could look to rejoin the Orioles if no better offers emerge for the 2010 American League Cy Young winner.