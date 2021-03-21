Hernandez (elbow) has advanced to playing catch, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez exited his Tuesday start with an elbow injury. While it continues to improve, it's not yet clear when he's expected to get into game action. He may not have time to make his case for an Opening Day rotation spot even if he's healthy before the season begins.
More News
-
Orioles' Felix Hernandez: Will miss next start•
-
Orioles' Felix Hernandez: Won't get MRI•
-
Orioles' Felix Hernandez: Exits with elbow discomfort•
-
Orioles' Felix Hernandez: Exits start with apparent injury•
-
Orioles' Felix Hernandez: Latches on with Baltimore•
-
Felix Hernandez: To pitch in majors in 2021•