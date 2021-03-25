Hernandez (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hernandez has been slowed recently due to elbow discomfort, but he advanced to playing catch early in the week and was able to throw off a mound Wednesday. Manager Brandon Hyde was encouraged by Hernandez's successful throwing session. He'll play catch Friday and will be re-evaluated afterward, but Hyde isn't yet sure when Hernandez will be able to return to game action.
