Hernandez (elbow) will get back on the mound for a side session Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hernandez was pulled from his previous start last Tuesday with elbow discomfort, but he wasn't shut down completely for long. He's played catch for the past few days and is nearly ready for mound work, though time is getting tight for him to be cleared to play by Opening Day. King Felix hasn't been officially ruled out for the start of the season, though he's not guaranteed to make the club even if healthy, as he's merely in camp as a non-roster invitee.