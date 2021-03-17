Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Hernandez doesn't plan to schedule an MRI after exiting Tuesday's start against the Rays with right elbow discomfort, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Baltimore hasn't updated Hernandez's original diagnosis from Tuesday, so the right-hander looks to have avoided structural damage or a severe strain of the elbow that would normal warrant further examination. Hyde said that Hernandez received treatment Wednesday, so the veteran looks like he may just get some rest for the next few days before the Orioles determine whether he's fit to resume his throwing program. Hernandez still looks unlikely to be ready for Opening Day.