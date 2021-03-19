Hernandez (elbow) will miss his next turn in the rotation, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez left his start Tuesday against the Rays with elbow discomfort, though the issue wasn't considered serious enough for him to need an MRI. With less than two weeks remaining until the start of the regular season, however, the skipped start will likely be enough to rule him out for Opening Day.
