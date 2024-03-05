Santos (lat) will long-toss from 150 feet Tuesday and might be cleared to throw off a mound in a few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Santos developed right lat soreness early on in camp and resumed throwing a week ago. The reliever should have time to ramp up for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks, but it's going to be close.
