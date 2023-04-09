The Mariners recalled Bukauskas from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bukauskas is one of two new arms for Seattle's bullpen with Justin Topa joining the right-hander in being called up from Tacoma to replace Matt Festa and Andres Munoz (shoulder). It's likely he'll operate in low-leverage situations for the most part while he's with the Mariners.

