Crawford went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rangers.

One night after Crawford's game-winning two-run double, the shortstop put an exclamation point on the Mariners' fourth inning rally with a grand slam. He's put together a solid September, batting .257 (28-for-109) with seven homers, 21 RBI, seven doubles and 18 runs scored over 27 contests. He's now at a .266/.381/.440 slash line with 19 long balls, 65 RBI, 94 runs scored and two stolen bases over 143 contests this season.