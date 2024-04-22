Crawford went a combined 2-for-8 with a triple, four RBI, two walks and two runs during both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

The four trips on the basepaths made for a busy afternoon for the veteran shortstop, and the productive day, which was highlighted by a bases-clearing triple in Game 2, was preceded by back-to-back two-hit efforts in Crawford's previous two contests Tuesday and Saturday. Crawford is still slashing just .193/.287/.289 on the season, but he's now reached safely in 11 consecutive games, a span during which he boasts a .353 on-base percentage.