Crawford went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run, a hit-by-pitch and three total runs scored in Saturday's 19-1 win over the Athletics.

Crawford was one of eight Mariners to log multiple hits in the contest, and he's done so for each of the last two games following an 0-for-10 performance in this week's series against the Rangers. The shortstop snapped a 50-game power drought with his seventh-inning homer, a stretch that dated back to early June. Crawford is batting .223 with a .690 OPS, 11 homers, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored, 12 doubles and one stolen base over 104 games this season. He has hit leadoff in four straight games, including three against left-handers.