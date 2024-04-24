Crawford was scratched from the Mariners' lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rangers due to right oblique soreness.
The severity of Crawford's injury remains unknown, but it's apparently enough to keep him from starting in Wednesday's contest. Dylan Moore will enter the lineup as Seattle's new shortstop and bat eighth.
