Crawford (oblique) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Rangers.

Crawford had to be scratched from Wednesday's lineup with right oblique soreness and now will miss a second straight start. Infielder Leonardo Rivas has joined the Mariners on their taxi squad, per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM, so it would appear possible that Crawford will require a stint on the injured list. Dylan Moore is handling shortstop Thursday.