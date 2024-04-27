General manager Justin Hollander said Friday that Crawford (oblique) likely won't be activated from the injured list when he's eligible May 5, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford was placed on the injured list Thursday with a Grade 1 oblique strain -- the least severe type of strain -- though it appears the 29-year-old shortstop is still facing an extended absence. Hollander didn't provide an exact timeline for Crawford's return, but a 2-to-3 week absence seems to be the best possible scenario.