Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Crawford went yard in the second inning to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-0 at the time. The shortstop went 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits during this three-game series against the Rangers, which may spark his bat moving forward. On the year, he's hitting .213 with a .723 OPS, one homer, three doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored over 15 games. Crawford was also caught stealing on his lone attempt of the year so far.