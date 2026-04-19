Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Pops homer Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Crawford went yard in the second inning to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-0 at the time. The shortstop went 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits during this three-game series against the Rangers, which may spark his bat moving forward. On the year, he's hitting .213 with a .723 OPS, one homer, three doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored over 15 games. Crawford was also caught stealing on his lone attempt of the year so far.
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