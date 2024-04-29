Crawford (oblique) was able to field some grounders and do light jogging in the outfield before Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com reports.

The activity is significant, considering Crawford was just diagnosed with a Grade 1 oblique strain Wednesday. Crawford is still expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, but he noted he was feeling much better Sunday than a few days prior, when he'd found it painful to even cough or make general movements.