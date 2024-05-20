The Mariners activated Crawford (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners put Crawford through a full pregame workout Monday, which is surely the reason why he's not in the lineup. He will be available off the bench, though, before likely returning to the starting nine Tuesday. Dylan Moore will handle shortstop again Monday.
