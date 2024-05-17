Crawford (oblique/hand) didn't travel with the team to Baltimore, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Crawford was hit by a pitch in the hand during a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday and was still sore and swollen one day later. He doesn't have a clear timeline to return, and he managed only six plate appearances with Triple-A Tacoma prior to the new injury.
