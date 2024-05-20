Crawford (oblique) will go through a pregame workout Monday before likely being activated from the injured list Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford is with the Mariners in New York and insists he's ready to go, but the club wants to see him get through a workout first before it brings him back. He's been out since late April with a Grade 1 right oblique strain. Dylan Moore is handling shortstop again for Seattle on Monday.