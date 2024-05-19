Mariners manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Crawford (oblique/hand) is expected to join the club at some point during the four-game series against the Yankees that begins Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old was unable to join the Mariners as expected in Baltimore this weekend after he was hit by a pitch on the hand during a rehab game Wednesday, but it appears his return will be delayed only a few days. Once activated from the injured list, Crawford should reclaim the starting job at shortstop from Dylan Moore.