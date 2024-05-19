Crawford (oblique) is set to join the Mariners ahead of their three-game series with the Yankees beginning Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford appears to be ready to rejoin the major-league roster after being placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right oblique strain April 25. The shortstop went 1-for-5 with a run scored during his short two-game rehab assignment, which was cut short after he was hit in the hand by a pitch Wednesday. Crawford has struggled to a .198/.296/.302 slash line with two homers, nine RBI and 13 runs scored over 86 at-bats in 22 games with Seattle this season and his return will likely push Dylan Moore out of the starting lineup.