The Mariners placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right oblique strain.

Crawford was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Rangers, and subsequent testing revealed that he was dealing with an oblique strain. Grade 1 is the least severe type of strain, so it's possible that Crawford's stint on the IL won't be a lengthy one. Dylan Moore will make his second straight start at shortstop Thursday and is expected to serve as the primary replacement for Crawford during his upcoming absence.