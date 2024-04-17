Crawford went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Crawford's multi-hit effort was his first of the season, a much-needed shot in the arm for his struggling bat. Crawford has now managed to reach safely in eight consecutive games, albeit while mustering just one extra-base hit in that sample. The veteran shortstop's slash line sits at a forgettable .171/.266/.257 across 79 plate appearances, but there aren't yet any discernible rumblings about a potential loss of playing time.