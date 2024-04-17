Crawford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
The Mariners are wrapping up their series against Cincinnati with a day game after a night game and a lefty (Andrew Abbott) is on the hill for the Reds, so Seattle skipper Scott Servais likely felt that it was an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Crawford a day off. Crawford will cede shortstop to Dylan Moore while Julio Rodriguez replaces Crawford atop the batting order.
