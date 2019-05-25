Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On base four times in loss
Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Athletics on Friday.
Crawford continues to acquit himself well at the big-league level, as he's now hit safely in seven of the last eight contests. The 24-year-old is hitting a solid .271 with five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run), three RBI, four walks and six runs, and he's set to keep a hold of the everyday shortstop job for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Another pair of hits in win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Hits first home run as Mariner•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Batting second again•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Successful debut in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Enters starting lineup•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Callup expected Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...