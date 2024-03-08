Crawford, who drew two walks and scored a run in his two plate appearances during Thursday's Cactus League win over the Angels, is now 0-for-9 over his first six exhibitions.

The veteran has three base on balls overall, but that's been the extent of his offensive production. Crawford's early struggles aside, he's once again being counted on to hold down the fort on a near everyday basis at shortstop after slugging a career-high 19 home runs and driving in a career-best 65 RBI a season ago. The power surge helped Crawford produce a career-high .818 OPS as well, although there will be some doubt as to his ability to replicate those numbers after previously having failed to top nine homers in any season.